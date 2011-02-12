Libya, Algeria, Yemen, Bahrain, who’s Arab world’s next?

The successful revolt in Tunisia under the autocratic regime of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who had ruled for 23 years inspired confidence in Egyptians. The end of President Hosni Mubarak’s 30 year-rule, the issue of long imposed emergency laws in North Africa have been questioned as Algerians demand a more democratic government. Unemployment and a closed press amongst other issues have been brought to the fore.











