After clampdown Algeria protesters vow to return

As the much doubted domino effect of the popular Arab revolt takes root, President Bouteflika of Algeria is seemingly the next to face the wrath of his people after the departure of Ben Ali of Tunisia and Mubarak of Egypt. Despite an overwhelming deployment of police forces, Saturday, thousands of protesters gathered in various cities around Algeria — Algiers, Oran, Annaba, Boumerdès, among others — to demand the departure of the ruling government and the installment of a free and democratic society.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



