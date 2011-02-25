Senegal - Iran: From friendship to diplomatic war

The Senegalese government officially severed diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday. Dakar has accused Tehran of supplying arms to separatists in its Casamance province. Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won’t be sipping tea together at the same table...









