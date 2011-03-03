Algeria’s of state of emergency: The more things change...

Long demanded by the opposition, the abrogation of the 19-year old emergency decree in Algeria was published on February 24 in the north African country’s Journal Officiel. Nonetheless, political freedom still remains a no-go territory in a country where the army retains an overbearing control in the area of counter-terrorism. So what has really changed since the lifting of the emergency decree in Algeria?









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



