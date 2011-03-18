Namibia and Zimbabwe politicians confront new technology

Following the recent ’Twitter-Facebook inspired revolutions’ in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt and other Middle East countries, Namibian leader, President Hifikepunye Pohamba, has sent a strong warning to his party’s inner circle. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Zimbabwe, political propaganda are increasingly dependent on text messaging with Mugabe’s party being the latest to jump on the bandwagon.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



