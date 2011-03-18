Ivory Coast’s battle for antiretroviral drugs

The political situation in Ivory Coast remains complex and now the country is facing problems with the supply of medicines. Indeed, a serious problem is arising with the antiretroviral drugs that are needed by patients being treated for HIV. There is the logistical problem of course, but not just that. NGOs are concerned about the effects that political instability could have on support from donors…









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



