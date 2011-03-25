Meri Nana-Ama Danquah, a native Ghanaian, is author of the groundbreaking memoir, Willow Weep for Me: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression, and editor of three critically anthologies: Becoming American: Personal Essays by First Generation Immigrant Women, Shaking the Tree: New Fiction and Memoir by Black Women, and most recently, The Black Body. She is also a poet, public speaker, and radio commentator. Danquah divides her time between Los Angeles, California and Accra, Ghana.









The Grass is Always Greener

Most mornings I pass by the American Embassy on my way to the gym. There is always a long queue of people waiting patiently, expectantly, hopefully, clutching envelops and file folders stuffed with documents, photographs, receipts. Seeing them fills me with a huge sadness. This whole business of applying for travel visas can be remarkably gruelling and, I dare say, downright abusive.

This article was published in Ghana’s Daily Graphic on Friday, March 25th, 2011









