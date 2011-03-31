Libya: Uganda offers Muammar Gaddafi refuge

Uganda has freely offered embattled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi refuge in Uganda as diplomats attempt to persuade the defiant leader to leave office without military force. However, if Gaddafi chooses to fight to the end as he once avowed, the international coalition said it is prepared to arm Libyan rebels.









