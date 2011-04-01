|
Norwegian Crown Couple to visit CWC Ghana Summit
Norwegian Crown Couple, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be travelling to Ghana in mid-April. The Couple’s visit to Ghana will be accompanied by Norwegian Minister of Environment and Development, Mr Erik Solheim.
During their official visit to Ghana, the Royal Couple will attend The CWC Group’s Ghana Summit in Accra between 12 and 14 April. Minister of Environment and Development, Mr Solheim, is expected to address the conference delegation and will speak at what is set to be one of Ghana’s largest industry led events.
The Royal Couple and Mr Solheim are also expected to meet with several Norwegian companies exhibiting at the event, among them FMC Technologies, Aker Solution, BW Offshore.
Norway and Ghana have had a history of bilateral cooperation especially within Ghana’s booming oil and gas industry, with Former President Jerry John Rawlings, previously calling on Norway in 2009 to boost its technical support for Ghana especially in the area of oil and Gas exploration.
The visit comes as Norway works to assist Ghana in formulating its petroleum policy and to expand its current cooperation with Ghana. Together with Norway’s help to develop and manage the country’s petroleum resources, several Norwegian oil companies have also shown significant interest in Ghana’s resources.
The Ghana Summit will be attended by over 300 international delegates and will be the meeting place for Ghanaian decision makers, their partners and international investors. Delegates will discuss legal and fiscal issues, how to maximize revenue as well as local content and increase investments in the country.
The event comprises of a 2 day strategic conference which will be opened by Ghana’s Vice President H.E. Dramani Mahama and will also be led by Ministers, governmental and GNPC representatives. The summit will also feature an international exhibition which will showcase latest technological developments. More information on the event can be found on www.cwcghana.com.
