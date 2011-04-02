Meri Nana-Ama Danquah, a native Ghanaian, is author of the groundbreaking memoir, Willow Weep for Me: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression, and editor of three critically anthologies: Becoming American: Personal Essays by First Generation Immigrant Women, Shaking the Tree: New Fiction and Memoir by Black Women, and most recently, The Black Body. She is also a poet, public speaker, and radio commentator. Danquah divides her time between Los Angeles, California and Accra, Ghana.









The Last Straw

Everyone knew that it would happen sooner or later, that despite my seemingly unshakeable optimism and avowed faith in Ghana’s ability to become an international force to be reckoned with, I would become frustrated. Ghana has real problems, people have been telling me over and over again since my return; the system is broken. “As no doubt you will find out when the sankofa vibe retreats,” a cousin insisted via text.

