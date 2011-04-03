press releases





North Sudan: 354 Christian and Jewish Southern Sudanese Slaves Liberated

14-year-old Ngor Angok Malith was thrilled to be liberated from slavery in Northern Sudan and reunited with his mother. For the past decade, the boy had been physically and psychologically abused by his Baggara Arab master, Ibrahim, in the village of Futa, Northern Sudan.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



