South Africa: Police launch an assault against minors Marikana

The police raid had several injured

This Saturday, at two o’clock in the morning, at least 500 South African policemen have launched an assault against the places of residence of minors Marikana, still on strike after five weeks of mobilization. They still claim a salary increase to even triple their monthly salary. The proposed increase of EUR 98 Friday morning by Lonmin was rejected.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



