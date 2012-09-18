When Kader Keita slips and attacks a reporter

going to celebrate the victory of the Côte d’Ivoire Senegal (4-2) in the first leg of the final qualifying round of the AFCAN 2013, in a nightclub in Abidjan, Kader Keita slipped. The Elephant, which is now moving to Al Sadd Doha, Qatar, has found nothing better than to settle accounts with the editor of the famous Ivorian magazine "Prestige". The Ivorian striker administered several blows to the reporter, who have decided to bring the case to court.









