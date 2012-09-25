press releases





Mali: Islamist Armed Groups Spread Fear in North

Treat Population Humanely; Release Child Soldiers; End Attacks on Religious Shrines

(Nairobi, September 25, 2012) – Three Islamist armed groups controlling northern Mali have committed serious abuses against the local population while enforcing their interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch in recent weeks has interviewed some one hundred witnesses who have fled the region or remain there.









