SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICIAN JULUIS MALEMA CHARGED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING
Thursday 27 September 2012 / by Ojong Debra
The 31 year-old former youth leader of the African national congress has been charged by the South African court with money laundering but the politician mocked at the accusation and in vexation gathered his supporters a moment after his realize on bail to protest.

According to him the charge label against him was politically induce by the president Jacob Zuma who ordered the authorities to arrest him for nothing. The prosecutors allege him for taking unlawful actions from benefit generated from companies he own shares in; But JULUIS MALEMA had denied the allegation and was thrown out of the ruling party this year. The court said it did not provide additional details of the charge against him because it is still finalizing the documents however the ruling party said the allegations made against the politicians are not politically motivated. Malema’s supporters sang mockery songs at the president outside the court in Polokwane. After spending the whole night at a local hall, they waited for him outside the court, peeking behind razor wire accompanied by heavy security that included uprising police. The Police closed roads leading to the court and deployed water cannon to the scene. Malema was freed on $1,215 bail and he is scheduled to return to court on November 30 this year.


