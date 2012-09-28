The culprits of the massacre of over thousnads of people who took part in a political rally in a stadium at Conakry, the capital of Guinea is still unknown to the public for over three years now.
On September 28 thousands of Guineans in Conakry during a political rally decided to protest at the candidature of Moussa Dadis Camara for the presidential of January 31, 2010. Responding to the call of massive political opposition leaders, thousands of people lost their lives. About 157 people were killed, hundreds of people wounded leaving behind a traumatized population .Three years have past but many people do not still know the real culprits of the incident.
According to the press release of September 27, Human Rights Watch calls on the Guinean government to strengthen its support to the nationally survey, so that those responsible for crimes can be brought to justice without delay. In February 2010, a national committee of judges was appointed to investigate the crimes of September 28. The Committee has made significant progress in the investigation, including interviewing more than 200 victims. Proceedings were also initiated against people suspected to be in connection with the crimes. Amongst these people is Moussa Camara Tiégboro the current Guinean Minister in charge of the fight against drug trafficking and crime organization and more recently, Colonel Abdoulaye Cherif Diaby, who was Minister of Health of Guinea at the time of the crime.
According to the same source, so far the government’s efforts are insufficient because the judges have not disposed of the equipment and resources they have in their needed . This has lead to the limited protection they have received. Besides the main suspects have not been relieved of their duties during the government survey, this is the case for example of Moussa Camara Tiégboro who occupies a position enabling him to involve in criminal investigations. In October 2009, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) had set the preliminary examination in Guinea but the Procedure is blocked by the investigation of the Guinean authorities.