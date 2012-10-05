A mineworker at the Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) mine in Rustenburg has been shot dead at the hill on Thursday night.
This incident took place at the Nkaneng informal settlement in Photsaneng in the North West, reports says the miners’ body was found on the hills lifeless and it is still laying at the same spot. According to one of the leader workers, the police had fired teargas and rubber bullets at the workers who had gathered on the hill near the informal settlement for a meeting.
They had first gathered at the Blecktop hostel but were ordered to leave the area and they later move to the informal settlement where they were still asked to withdraw from the place. The police ordered them to go away within the count up to 10 after which they started firing teargas and bullets on the miners. Brigadier Thulani Ngubane denied accusations that the man had been shot by the police.
Shops and cars have been burnt, on Monday following the death of the mine worker. Six cars driving across the mine’s shafts were burnt and two shops burgled and burnt as well. One of the shops which were burnt down belonged to a Pakistani man, and was situated near the mine’s Jabula hostel, in Sondela.
On Tuesday, one of the country’s leading gold mines, Gold Fields had expelled 5,000 striking employees from the company, claiming they were daunting their colleagues. The workers have gone on a strike without respecting the labour law procedures on September 12, demanding a monthly salary and allowances of R 16 000. Regardless several threats of dismissals if they did not return to work, the workers remained rebellious. Captain Amanda Funani said they would release a statement once they had all the details on the death since the North West police could not immediately confirm the death.