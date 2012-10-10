press releases





Zambia and the Global Fund Sign Agreement on US$102 million for HIV Programs

Grants to be Implemented by Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ)

Lusaka – The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria today signed an agreement with Churches Health Association of Zambia for US$102 million to further support the national HIV response in Zambia.









