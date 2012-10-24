Somalia’s Islamist Shabaab armed forces warned Britain on Monday that they were going to pay heavy prices for organising a war against Islam and for the extradition of radical cleric Abu Hamza to the United States.
The Shabaab armed forces have threaten Britain to inflict them with one of its worse attacks ever via one of its post in Twitter page. According to the post the nightmare that secretly emerges on British shores is bound to eclipse the horrors of 7/7 and 21/7 combined. Another message also reads that, Britain will pay the heftiest price for its shameless role in the war against Islam and endless brutality against innocent Muslims.
The al-Qaeda linked group has also vowed to go to every possible length to achieve the freedom of imprisoned Muslim scholars. The Shabaab’s messages came as a result of the three British Muslim men that were send on trial on Monday after been accused of planning a series of bombings that prosecutors said could have been deadlier than the 7/7, 2005 attacks in London. But the charges have been denied by the three.
On July 7, 2005 a bombing took place in London leading to the death of 52 civilian including four of the bombers on the city’s public transport. Two weeks later, four attempted bomb attacks still occurred which disrupted part of the city’s public transport system. Earlier this month the radical preacher Hamza alongside four other terrorism suspects were extradited to the US after a British court rejected their last-minute attempts to block their removal. A legal saga that dragged on for more than a decade in the courts of Britain and Europe finally ended when two senior judges at the High Court in London dismissed the men’s request to be allowed a stay of extradition
Lately, the African Union force, has been fighting alongside the government forces and taken control of a string of Shabaab strongholds including the bastion of Kismayo, the strategic southern port.