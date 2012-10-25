The secret ballot of the 29 th edition of the African Cup of Nations 2013 took place in Durban, South Africa on Wednesdays night, where a complete schedule of the competition has been announced by the African Football Confederation.
The opening match of the competition between Bafana Bafana and Cape Verde, has been schedule on January 19 at Soccer City in Johannesburg, while the final which will be taking place on February 10.
The composition of the various groups:
Group A: South Africa, Angola, Morocco, Cape Verde.
Group B: Ghana, Mali, Niger, DR Congo.
Group C: Zambia, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia.
Group D: Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Algeria, Togo.
* The 29th edition of the African Cup of Nations will take place as from January 19 to February 10, 2013.
The complete program of the Cup:
First day of the group stage
January 19 in Johannesburg
South Africa - Cape Verde
Angola – Morocco
January 20 in Port Elizabeth
Ghana - DR Congo
Mali – Niger
January 21 in Nelspruit
Zambia – Ethiopia
Nigeria - Burkina Faso
22 January in Rustenburg
Côte d’Ivoire – Togo
Tunisia – Algeria
2nd day of the group stage
January 23 in Durban
South Africa – Angola
Morocco - Cape Verde
January 24 in Port Elizabeth
Ghana – Mali
Niger – Congo
January 25 in Nelspruit
Zambia – Nigeria
Burkina Faso – Ethiopia
January 26 at Rustenburg
Côte d’Ivoire – Tunisia
Algeria – Togo
3rd day of the group stage
January 27, Durban and Port Elizabeth
Morocco - South Africa
Cape Verde – Angola
January 28 in Port Elizabeth and Durban
Niger – Ghana
DR Congo – Mali
January 29, Nelspruit and Rustenburg
Burkina Faso – Zambia
Ethiopia – Nigeria
January 30, Rustenburg and Nelspruit
Algeria - Ivory Coast
Togo – Tunisia
Quarterfinals
February 2
Winner Group A - 2nd Group B (Q1) in Durban
Winner Group B - 2nd Group A (Q2), Port Elizabeth
February 3
Winner Group C - Group D second (Q3) in Nelspruit
Winner Group D - 2nd group C (Q4) in Rustenburg
Semifinals