Airtel Nigeria appoints Segun Ogunsanya as Chief Executive Officer

Segun Ogunsanya will be responsible for defining and delivering the business strategy and providing overall leadership for Airtel Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, November 2, 2012/ — Bharti Airtel (http://www.airtel.com), a leading global telecommunications services provider with operations in 20 countries across Asia and Africa, today announced the appointment of Segun Ogunsanya as the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Networks Ltd, Nigeria (“Airtel Nigeria”).









