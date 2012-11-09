|
Health corner
- European Union
- Libya
OTAN accused of migrants Death
According to the MIGREUROP’s report and press conference that took place in Paris this Thursday, 2012-11-09, five immigrants per day life-lost in 2011 in trying to reach the European territories. This same organisation’s report points on OTAN the responsibility for this human tragedy.
The Mediterranean Sea is often the last destination for many Africans migrants who never reach the European coast. Forty-or-so European and African migrant rights’ associations joined MIGREUROP to denounce migrants’ situations and stand up for free movement.
Among the victims, more than 60 were escaping death from the Libyan civil war. The associations have decided to press charges against OTAN before Paris ‘court for failure to render assistance to a person in dander. Such complaint is not the first as the Migration Commission in Brussels has yet held OTAN responsible for the death of 63 Libyan migrants in a report on March 29th, 2011, for the same charges.
