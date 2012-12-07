Thabo Mbeki: “The relationship between African and its ex-colonizers is illegal!”

Charity begins at home, and Africans need to take the first bold steps to deal with problems affecting them instead of depending on the west. Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki’s message was met with a resounding applause at the 6th edition of Africities in Dakar, Senegal.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



