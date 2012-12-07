|
Thabo Mbeki: “The relationship between African and its ex-colonizers is illegal!”
Charity begins at home, and Africans need to take the first bold steps to deal with problems affecting them instead of depending on the west. Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki’s message was met with a resounding applause at the 6th edition of Africities in Dakar, Senegal.
Reporting from Dakar Whilst it is no secret that conflicts are a bane of African development, the responsibility of conflict resolution should be left to Africans. Mkebi appears relentless when it comes to the Western interventions on the African continent.
“The Ivorian and Libyan crises confirmed a dangerous tendency with western countries who believe that they can intervene in every conflict on the continent,” Mbeki thundered with a clenched fist.
According to him, this behavior reveals an “illegal relationship between Africa and its former colonial masters!”, and Africa had become too dependent on the West".
But what are the solutions that would allow Africans to better manage the string of conflicts plaguing the continent?
Thabo Mbeki, suggests that encouraging unity between African states is key, and that the African Union (AU) needs to provide the needed support. “We must stand united to protect our interests" he says.
His words come as the organization continues to suffer from its inability to reach a unanimous decision in its handling of the Libyan conflict.
Nonetheless, Mbeki argues that the competence of the AU must be strengthened. "Our country must pass on part of their sovereignty to the African Union to ensure peace and security".
