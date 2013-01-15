press releases





A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

LONDON, United-Kingdom, January 14, 2013/ — In a move set to redefine digital migration in India and the digital pay-TV space in the other emerging markets, including across Africa, Exset (http://www.exset.com), pioneers of TV ecosystems for emerging markets, and Digital Telemedia (DTM) have announced their co-operation with Digital Telemedia becoming a Digital Monetisation System (DMS) technology partner.

