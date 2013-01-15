|
Press releases - United Kingdom - Panafrica
A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa
LONDON, United-Kingdom, January 14, 2013/ — In a move set to redefine digital migration in India and the digital pay-TV space in the other emerging markets, including across Africa, Exset (http://www.exset.com), pioneers of TV ecosystems for emerging markets, and Digital Telemedia (DTM) have announced their co-operation with Digital Telemedia becoming a Digital Monetisation System (DMS) technology partner.
DTM – a Shenzhen Jiuzhou Co., Ltd. subsidiary - will develop value-based MPEG-4 set-top-boxes for digital cable in South Asia as well as for deployment with some key DTH platforms using Exset CAS. The boxes will also be suitable for use with Exset’s DMS technology for other emerging markets. DMS allows digital television platforms to be created that can then be monetised where previously impossible. This means populations can benefit from new information and entertainment services, while partnering governments can achieve digital switchover bringing social transformation.
Gary Ellis, CTO of Exset, said, "DTM’s management vision, global presence and ability to address customers need in the context of Indian and African digitisation was a defining factor in this cooperation."
Huang Wie, Director International Sales, DTM, said, “Exset’s DMS philosophy – that digitisation can be monetised across emerging markets, allowing digital switchover and empowering populations via TV screen-based information dissemination - is very exciting to us. The DTM set-top boxes that are designed and implemented for DMS will be a game-changer globally. We’re very pleased to be able to jointly offer high-value STB’s. across emerging markets and in particular the Indian cable market”
Rahul Nehra- Global Head of Sales and Marketing, Exset, said, “Exset is delighted to extend its philosophy of ‘Digitisation is Monetisation’ through its award-winning DMS technology to these markets using its CAS, which is implemented on more than 13 million STB’s globally. This includes the largest DTH in EMEA, which has more than 10 million subscribers. A proven STB partner like DTM helps us in offering a value-based technologies to our Indian cable partners and our pay-TV customers globally.”
DMS - an award-winning solution - bridges the gap between technology and value-added services. It allows digital television platforms to be created that can then be monetised where previously impossible. The result allows populations to benefit from new information and entertainment services, while partnering governments to achieve digital switchover and bringing social transformation.
About Exset:
Exset (http://www.exset.com) is a broadcast technology and solutions company founded in 2011. It is based in The Netherlands with offices in the UK, Estonia and India. Exset provides complete solutions to the television industry focusing on emerging markets where localisation, social and economic factors require a fresh approach to traditional technology supply. Exset works collaboratively to provide a unique service, understanding developing markets and working with TV operators in to monetise platform deployments.
