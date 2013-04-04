press releases





More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

THEMA* continues its distribution and marketing strategy of ethnic offers, in Europe and worldwide, confirming its status of preferred partner for international development of TV channels intended for immigrated communities and their respective descendants all over the world. From market research to channel distribution, THEMA is there at every step of the value chain.









