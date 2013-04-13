|
Press releases - Canada - Panafrica - Fashion
MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK
Montréal – After the success of Paris Black Fashion Week, the event created by Adama Paris is gonna happen in Montreal from May 15 to 17 of 2013 in order to celebrate fashion while revealing the cultural wealth of the black diaspora.
SHARE THE CULTURAL WEALTH OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA
The Black Fashion Week wants to gather, for the first time in Montreal all the players of black fashion. This event includes designers and models from around the world and brings to Montreal the trends and innovations of black fashion. This is the perfect opportunity to combine all the major players in the Afro-carribean fashion beyond African borders.
The Black Fashion Week has for goal to gather designers, models, buyers and journalists from around the world in order to give them the opportunity to exchange, learn and be inspired while sharing three exceptional days.
15 DESIGNERS, 3 UNIVERSE, THE SAME INSPIRATION
The catwalk of the Black Fashion Week will be held in the unique setting that is the Church of St. John the Baptist in the heart of Montreal. This historical building inspired by the architecture of the Italian Renaissance will host catwalks presenting the 2013 trends of the black diaspora separated into three worlds: JUST Fashion, ONLY Men & LIMITED Edition. JUST Fashion and ONLY Men will present the unavoidable ready-to-wear fashion brands & LIMITED Edition will present the luxury and high fashion of limited items.
3 DAYS TO THE RHYTHM OF BLACK FASHION
From May 15 to 17, the city of Montreal will live to the rhythm of the Black Fashion Week with a press conference on May 14 to announce the launch of the event.
The evening of May 15, all fashion lovers are invited to the Black & Gold party, an dress code required evening to mark the start of the first Montreal Black Fashion Week. A fashion and networking rendez-vous in one of Montreal’s places to be : Hotel 10.
The designers will present their collections on May 16 and 17 from 6.30PM, the fashion shows will be followed by a VIP cocktail combining press and designers and an afterparty.
ABOUT ADAMA PARIS FASHION EVENTS
Founded in 2002 by Senegalese designer Adama Paris, the Black Fashion Week was born from a desire to express the trends and innovations of black fashion through designers and models from around the world.
With 10 years of experience with Dakar Fashion Week and an edition of Afrika Fashion Awards, Adama Paris and her team launched the Black Fashion Week in Paris and Prague in 2012 and will expand to other major cities in the world and stand as a rendezvous of fashion.
The purpose of this event is to promote black fashion beyond African borders and compare different aspects of haute couture in big cities.
You can find the video of Paris latest Black Fashion Week here http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MglQJFux1xk
For informations, contact : Aïda Michelle Lopes and Valérie Bonnefons aida@bfwmt.com valerie@bfwmt.com
(514) 649-1691
|
|