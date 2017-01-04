|
• Day two of Kenyans’ protest
• Somalia journalist dies following shelling
• Kenyan security forces abuse residents
• AU gives six weeks for a dispute resolution in Sudans
• 2013 African Cup of Nation’s calendar
• Sudan military facilities strike by Explosion and fire
• Somali militia threaten the UK with attacks
• Five dead in Uganda due to killer disease
• DRC and Uganda prohibited from pilgrimage in Mecca
• Somalian journalist suffer serious injury from gunmen
• Suspected Al-Shabab weapon seized in Puntland
• Youth Music Festival to Promote Maternal and Newborn Health in Uganda
• Police officers in Kenya injured following a grenade attack
• Clashes in border state Sudan army and rebels
• Rebels report to have resumed the shelling of Kordofan
• Somalia’s Shabaab rebel banned Islamic agency relief
• Older Activists from Kenya urge EU leaders to act as world greys
• Amnesty report cases of civilian abuse in south sudan
• The Somali National Army take hold of kasmayo
• African Union Force incarcerate part of kismayo
• SUDAN AND SOUTH SUDAN CONCUR’S OVER OIL EXPORTS
• Professor Gottlieb honored by Queen Elizabeth II
• Christianity: a papyrus identified as from the 4th century revived the debate on the marriage of Christ
• John Teelwa, the Kenyan who wants to kiss a million of women
• Sudan and Uganda sends 2,500 troops to stop Joseph Kony
• Kenya: bloody battle between Orma and Pokomo
