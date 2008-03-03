|
Sports
- West Africa
- Benin
- Egypt - Ghana - Ivory Coast - Panafrica - Senegal - The Gambia
- Football
CAF Matches: Ghana, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Benin...
Ghana, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Benin, Egypt, Senegal
Results and brief commentaries of matches between: Ashantigold and Sahel, Africa Sport and Tonnerre, Entente Sportive and Port Authority as well as announced match between Zamalek and Linguère
Ashantigold spank Sahel 6-1 to advance in CAF Champions League
David Duncan’s Ashantigold Sunday scored six times and conceded once to post a massive 6-1 win over Sahel SC of Niger in the second-leg match of the CAF Champion League first round.
The Miners, as the Ghanaians are popularly called, therefore qualified on a 6-2 goals aggregate, having lost by a solitary goal in the first leg.
Under the tutelage of David Duncan, former national Under-17 coach, the Obuasi lads shot into the lead as early as the 10th minute when Jonathan Mensah beat goalkeeper Coleman Okedi with a header.
The Nigeriens drew level a minute later with a stunner when Ahmadu Sacko beat Fatau Dauda in goal for Ashantigold with a tricky shot.
Sacko hit the back of the net again on the 29th minute, but the referee ruled it offside, as the flag had gone up before his strike.
Both teams failed to get any real advantage until the end of the first half.
Six minutes into the second half, Alex Asamoah restored the lead for Ashantigold when he connected a pass from Mubarak Wakassu.
The striker missed another chance to extend the lead of Ashantigold on the hour mark but he shot tamely and directly at goalkeeper Coleman.
Ashantigold counted three on 60 minutes when Wakassu beat Coleman from the penalty spot in response to an award from Sierra Leonean referee, Rashid Sanusi.
Substitute Sumaila Alhassan tucked home the rebound after keeper Coleman had pushed back a Wakassu shot in the 73rd minute to put Ashantigold 4-1 up.
With five minutes to the end of regulation time, Nathaniel Quaye made it 5-1 with a great shot and masterminded the sixth, when his shot deflected off a defender into the net on 87 minutes, to seal victory for Ashantigold.
Entente & Africa Sports (Ivory Coast) qualify, Tonnerre (Benin) & Port (Gambia) out.
The Ivorian football teams of l’Entente sportive of Bingerville and Africa Sports of Abidjan have also qualified for the second round of the african club championship.
The preliminary match for the african league, saw Africa beating Tonnerre FC from Benin in Abidjan by 3 goals to nil, although the first match between the two produced a goaless draw.
The goals were scored by Oussou Konan, through a penalty kick in the 18th minute and another in the 59th minute, the third goal was obtained by Thierry Zahui within stoppage time.
Entente sportive of Bingerville dominated the Gambian Port Authority team by beating them 3 goals to nil in their preliminary return match of the CAF tournament.
The goals were scored by Davy Nguessan (9), Pacôme Kouassi (20) and Ghislain Ahoutou (89).
Entente beat Port by one goal to nil in their first match played in Banjul.
Zamalek and Linguère
Entente meets Linguère of Saint-Louis while Africa Sport will be playing Zamalek of Egypt in the 1/16th final.
|
|