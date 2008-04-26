A team of Indian experts in computer technology is expected in Mauritius Monday to assist that African country in the setting up a "National Computer Emergency Response Team" (CERT-MU) which will help to secure computer data, an official source said on Friday.
A team of Indian experts in computer technology is expected in Mauritius Monday to assist that African country in the setting up a "National Computer Emergency Response Team" (CERT-MU) which will help to secure computer data, an official source said on Friday.
The official said that CERT-MU had become a priority project on information and communication technologies (TIC) which is aimed at reducing the vulnerability of countries facing cybercrime threats, broadcasting and disseminating alert programmes in the face of such threats, and co-ordinating actions to be undertaken in response to offences committed through the Internet.
"CERT-MU will also ensure co-operation between state services, the private sector and the public in such cases," he said.
According to the official, the project will help to create direct jobs in the short term for university graduates in computer technologies, and in the long term a more considerable number of jobs will be created in order to increase the resilience of countries in case of cybercrime threats. Panapress.