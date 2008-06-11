Samuel Eto’o revels in ill temper and disrespect towards Africans

Mauritians more dissapointed in Eto’o than their defeat

There is no end in sight in the neo aggressive behaviour of Cameroon and FC Barcelona star, Samuel Eto’o. Recently, during a Press conference in Yaoundé, the political and administrative capital of the West African state of Cameroon, Mr Eto’o Fils Samuel butted a Cameroonian journalist for which it is reported that, he later on apologised. His supporters in Cameroon and elsewhere are yet to come to terms with the new aggressive attitude of their idol.







