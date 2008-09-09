Maritime transportation between Nigeria and the Republic of Congo will be enhanced in the near future, the Nigerian Minister of Transportation, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, has hinted.
According to the Transport minister, Nigeria attaches much importance to the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on regional matters and activities of its secretariat in Abuja and a maritime relationship with the republic of Congo will be crucial.
She also urged the Congolese Minister, who is the Chairman of the Abuja MoU, to make sure matters are marked out and expressed inside the Abuja MoU, for stronger maritime links between Nigeria and Congo, and to move the two nations forward in the most proficient manner.
It is reported that 16 out of the 19 West, Central and Southern African countries have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ‘Port State Control,’ to stop second-rate shipping practices and to protect the marine environment and improve conditions of persons on ships.
A six-nation meeting on the Abuja MoU would soon hold in Benin Republic.