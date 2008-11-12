Tuesday 14 April 2020    
Rule of terror: Gambian gov’t killing and torturing citizens
Wednesday 12 November 2008
A global rights body, Amnesty International (AI), has launched a report titled "fear rules in Gambia", and urged African leaders to quickly "address the human rights situation" in the West African country.

The report, obtained Wednesday, was launched at the on-going meeting of the pan-African rights body, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

In the report, Amnesty catalogued various types of rights violations in Gambia, including arbitrary arrests, torture, intimidation, disappearance and extra-judicial executions, which it alleged characterise the 14-year rule of President Yahya Jammeh.

"We urge the African Commission to address the human rights situation in Gambia as a priority and adopt a resolution that would help end torture, arrests and killings by the local security forces," AI said.

"We urge all African leaders to put pressure on Gambia to end the long-standing culture of impunity for human rights violations in the country," the report quoted Tania Bernath, AI’s Gambia Researcher, as saying.


