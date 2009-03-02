Guinea-Bissau: Military chief killed, President follows suit

The power play between the two sealed their doom

The President of Guinea Bissau, Jao Bernado Vieira, 69, was assassinated early Monday morning by a group of military personnel in the country’s capital, Bissau. His assassination was announced hours after the assassination of the head of the military, General Tagme Na Waie, who was killed Sunday evening in a deadly bomb attack. The military had accused the President of being the brain behind the death of General Tagme Na Waie.







