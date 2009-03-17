|
The United States commends the European Union
EU Peacekeeping Operation in Chad and the Central African Republic
The United States commends the European Union on the successful completion of its peacekeeping operation, commonly referred to as EUFOR, in Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR).
United States Department of State
EUFOR has provided security to humanitarians and civilians, including 250,000 Sudanese refugees, in eastern Chad and northeastern CAR since March 15, 2008 as part of a joint EU operation with the UN Mission in the Central African Republic and Chad (MINURCAT).
The United States looks forward to continuing to support MINURCAT as it takes over the peacekeeping component of the operation on March 15, 2009.
We recognize the important role the Chadian government has played in the EUFOR/MINURCAT operation, particularly its role in providing security at displaced person sites.
We also commend both the governments of Chad and CAR for their willingness to work closely with the international community to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance.
Acting Department Spokesman, Office of the Spokesman
Washington, DC
March 16, 2009
