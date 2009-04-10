N. Ireland’s degrading treatment of African athlethes

Togolese fencing federation blocked from world championships

The World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships is taking place in Belfast, Northern Ireland between 4 and13 April 2009. The African bronze medal title holder from the continent’s last junior fencing championship held in Bamako, Mali, Dulcie Nodjo, is stuck in Lome as her counterparts from other continents comfortably make their way to Ireland. She has been refused a visa.







