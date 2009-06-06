Guinea Bissau: Political killings unmask a top narco-state

Four high profile murders commited in the past four months alone

Guinea-Bissau Military have killed presidential aspirant Mr. Baciro Dabo and former defense minister Helder Proenca, three weeks ahead of national polls. Ex-prime minister Faustino Embali and several other politicians - all members of the ruling African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, have been arrested and detained by the military.







