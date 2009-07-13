Congo: Election results known ahead of time

Denis Sassou N’Guesso wins by default...

Despite protests from the opposition, presidential elections in Congo, Sunday, was relatively peaceful as a result of some 17 000 security personnel ordered to patrol the length and breath of the country. Outgoing President Denis Sassou N’Guesso is tipped to win the elections as the country’s electoral commission prepares to announce the results anytime from Monday evening. According to the main opposition, "90 per cent" of the country’s electorate did not go to the polls. The government has responded...







