Guinea-Bissau presidential elections: Fate of results in the hands of the military?

The second round of presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau, Sunday, saw two political elephants standing against each other: Malam Bacai Sanha (African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, ruling party) and Koumba Yalla (Social Renovation Party, opposition). The two made development and the fight against violence a number one concern in their manifestos. The country’s history is deeply rooted in instability and drug trafficking.







