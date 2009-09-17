press releases

Press releases - Southern Africa - Seychelles - Education Seychelles gets its first public University Thursday 17 September 2009 The University, the first independent, non-profit making higher education institution in the Seychelles, was formally established on the 17th September 2009 at a special Statehouse ceremony, which was attended by the President of the Republic of Seychelles Mr. James Michel. The ceremony included an exchange of formal documents between the Minister of Education, Mr. Bernard Shamlaye and the Chairman of Seychelles University Foundation, Dr. Rolph Payet. Fifty-five Seychellois students will be starting classes soon at the newly founded University of Seychelles.

