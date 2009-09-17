|
Press releases - Southern Africa - Seychelles - Education
Seychelles gets its first public University
The University, the first independent, non-profit making higher education institution in the Seychelles, was formally established on the 17th September 2009 at a special Statehouse ceremony, which was attended by the President of the Republic of Seychelles Mr. James Michel. The ceremony included an exchange of formal documents between the Minister of Education, Mr. Bernard Shamlaye and the Chairman of Seychelles University Foundation, Dr. Rolph Payet. Fifty-five Seychellois students will be starting classes soon at the newly founded University of Seychelles.
President Michel was named the Chancellor of the University, and Dr. Payet is the Vice-Chancellor and President of the University. President Michel said: "History shows that all Seychellois have had to travel abroad to obtain a University education. Now the demand for higher education and the value of generating knowledge and securing a comparative advantage in the global market, has called for the development of a University in the Seychelles."
Dr Payet added: "Our long term aim is to offer a much wider range of qualifications in order to make education more accessible. In addition to the degree programmes, we are also offering a Foundation Studies Programme, which once completed successfully, will provide students with the required entry criteria to some of the undergraduate study programmes. The initial programmes being offered at the University are in the field of Business Administration, and Computing and Information Systems, however, the expansion of the University will see further programmes being added to the suite on offer."
The University of Seychelles project was announced by President James Michel during the 2007 national day speech. Two years later this has become a significant historic milestone, as one of the small nations on the planet invests in the creation of knowledge for sustainable development at a time when the planet faces a number of economic, environment and social challenges.
The University of Seychelles (UniSey) is the country’s first independent not-for-profit University offering degree and research programmes. With its main campus situated at Anse Royale the University offers both undergraduate and pre-undergraduate courses, initially in the fields of Business Administration and Computing and Information Systems in collaboration with the University of London. Further degree programmes, part-time studies and inservice opportunities will be launched as the university expands. A Foundation Studies programme will be offered in 2009, and is designed to help students who do not currently possess the required qualifications for undergraduate enrolment to obtain them.
VICTORIA, September 17, 2009/African Press Organization (APO)
|
|