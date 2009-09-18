Paris: New step in "ill-gotten gains" scandal involving 3 African leaders

The Board of Inquiry at the Paris Court of Appeal will issue its decision on whether to open a criminal investigation against three African leaders, suspected of having embezzled public funds to finance the purchase of personal property, on October 29. An appeal brought by the Paris Prosecutor’s office against a decision by top French judge Francoise Desset to open a judicial inquiry was examined Thursday.







