Top European figures accused of fuelling African crises to rake in fortunes

Simon Mann insists on Mark Thatcher’s involvement in Equatoguinean coup plot

Simon Mann has accused Sir Mark Thatcher, son of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, of an Equatoguinean coup plot in 2004. Last week, the son of former French President Francois Mitterand, and an ex-interior minister were convicted for their involvement in the Anglogate scandal. Observers have noted that many influential western figures have preyed on most African crises to rake in fortunes. Last year, a former Russian lieutenant, Viktor Bout, was charged with arms supply to former wartorn Liberia.