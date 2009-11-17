Monday 20 April 2020    
press releases

Press releases - Southern Africa - Mauritius - Trade - Finance
IMF Announces Sale of 2 Metric Tons of Gold to the Bank of Mauritius
Tuesday 17 November 2009
The International Monetary Fund announced today the sale of 2 metric tons of gold to the Bank of Mauritius, the nation’s central bank. The sale was conducted on the basis of market prices prevailing on November 11, 2009 with proceeds equivalent to US$71.7 million (SDR 44.7 million).

This transaction is part of the total sales of 403.3 metric tons approved by the Executive Board in September 2009 (see Press Release No. 09/310), and it adds to the 200 metric tons already sold to the Reserve Bank of India (see Press Release No. 09/381).

As previously announced (see Press Release No. 09/310), in accordance with the guiding principle of avoiding disruption of the gold market, the IMF’s Executive Board adopted modalities for the gold sales consistent with guidelines it had earlier established.

In particular, the Fund is standing ready for an initial period to sell gold directly to central banks and other official holders that may be interested in such sales. Thereafter, on-market sales of any amounts remaining from the 403.3 tons would be conducted in a phased manner over time, following the approach adopted successfully by central banks participating in the Central Bank Gold Agreement.

As previously indicated, the Fund will inform markets before any on-market sales commence, and will report regularly to the public on progress with the gold sales.

Useful links:

Gold Sales: Frequently Asked Questions

Factsheet: Gold in the IMF

Press Release on Gold Sales

Source: International Monetary Fund (IMF)


Mauritius
Mauritius: where they don’t kill the geese that lay the golden eggs

Africa: Where are the jobs?

Mauritius deeply concerned by Zimbabwe crisis

All articles Mauritius

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion


 
see also



Press releases
IFC Supports Better Investment Climate and Small Businesses Growth in Lesotho

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

All press releases

search
 

newsletter

 
 
About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© 2020 - Afrik-news.com