Tuesday 14 April 2020    
Other News - Southern Africa - Mozambique - Nigeria
2010 Nations Cup Draw: Nigeria Battle Mozambique Again
Friday 20 November 2009

Nigeria will renew their rivalry against Mozambique after both teams were drawn in Group C of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations from January following the draw for the tournament in Luanda on Friday afternoon.

Star-studded Nigeria barely survived Mozambique at the dreaded Machava Stadium in Maputo in a combined Nations and World Cup qualifier in March, before they grabbed a late winner against the Mambas in October.

Defending champions Egypt and Benin are the other teams in Group C. This group will be based in the city of Benguela.


Read more...

other news
Japan radioactivity detected in Florida

Facebook removes violent ’intifada’ page

White celebs say ’I Am African’ for AIDS campaign

All other news



 


last articles
Coronavirus in Africa - What to Do During the Lockdown

Sports Betting in Africa Debunked

Could china be intentionally choking Africa with debt ?

Could Africa Host The 2030 World Cup?

Why it is important for communities to celebrate local art

search
 

newsletter

 
 
About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© 2020 - Afrik-news.com