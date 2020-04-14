|
2010 Nations Cup Draw: Nigeria Battle Mozambique Again
Nigeria will renew their rivalry against Mozambique after both teams were drawn in Group C of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations from January following the draw for the tournament in Luanda on Friday afternoon.
Star-studded Nigeria barely survived Mozambique at the dreaded Machava Stadium in Maputo in a combined Nations and World Cup qualifier in March, before they grabbed a late winner against the Mambas in October.
Defending champions Egypt and Benin are the other teams in Group C. This group will be based in the city of Benguela.
