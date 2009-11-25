Ethiopian economy highly affected by Djibouti port tariffs

Landlocked Ethiopia advised to build more dry ports

Exorbitant charges, among other factors, incurred by Ethiopia at the Port of Djibouti, have seen the landlocked eastern African country’s economy hit the doldrums, a draft study financed by African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC) of UNECA has revealed. The Economic Commission for Africa has undertaken a feasibility study that could see the construction of more dry ports in Ethiopia.







