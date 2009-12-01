press releases





Equatorial Guinea: President dominates state media election coverage, opposition invisible

In the absence of any independent media, Reporters Without Borders condemns the state-owned media’s totally one-sided coverage of the campaign for the 29 November presidential election. After winning the 2002 election with 97.1 per cent of the votes, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has "promised" to win this one with more than 97 per cent again.







