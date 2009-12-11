Ghana-Equatorial Guinea: Petrol deals between a democracy and a kleptocracy?

President of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, recently held bilateral talks with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea. And according to the west African country’s national newspaper, the Daily Graphic, President Mills “impressed on the central African country to share the best practices in oil and gas industry with Ghana”. This is no doubt one of the worst decisions the Ghanaian President has made yet!







