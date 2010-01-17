|
CAN 2010: Egypt reach last eight
Egypt 2 Mozambique 0, the Pharaos have booked their ticket for the quarters.
Champions Egypt have secured their place in the quarter finals of the 2010 African Cup of Nations thanks to a 2-0 win over Mozambique.
Two games, two victories, six points, five goals for, one against. African Champions Egypt have made their mark. With two wins in two games, the Pharaos are there and ready to defend their title.
The Pharaohs started slowly against the Mambas but did enough in the second half to get a win that keeps them in first place and books their place in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece.
Although history would suggest that the Mambas would struggle against the Pharaohs, Mart Nooij’s team showed no signs of nervousness from the outset.
They were passing the ball about the pitch with confidence and were spurred on by a crowd that was, for the most part, rooting for them.
The Pharaohs took the lead just after the break when Dario Khan inadvertently converted an Ahmed Fathi cross into his own net.
In the final 10 minutes Mohamed Gedo sealed the win after hitting a volley from the edge of the box.
Underdogs Mozambique proved quite the challenge for the African Champions who seemed a shadow of their former selves on Sunday.
Unfortunately for them, the Mambas were unable to score their first win ever in the African Cup of Nations.
Egypt reach the final eight, alongside Ivory Coast, and are looking to secure a third win in a row.
