Tuesday 14 April 2020    
Sports - West Africa - Burkina Faso - Ghana - Panafrica
CAN 2010: Young Black Stars shine against Burkina Faso
A 1-0 victory is enough for Ghana
Tuesday 19 January 2010 / by Nicholas Mc Anally
 Dossier : CAN 2010
Ghana needed a win to book their ticket for the quarter finals of the 2010 African Cup of Nations. The goal was reached thanks to an Andre Ayew header. 1-0, the bare minimum but who’s looking?

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac must have had quite the headache when thinking about what squad to fill against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

With Appiah, Mensah, Muntari or Paintsil out due to a troublesome attitude or injury, the last blow was given by captain Michael Essien. The Chelsea midfielder was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after suffering a knee injury in training on Sunday.

More than ever, the Serbian coach of the Black Stars had to count on his youth, recently crowned U20 World Champions.

The likes of Marseille’s Andre Ayew were up for the challenge and it was a header from the French based striker that was to send Ghana through.

Legend Abedi Pelé’s son was going to make a name for himself in this game, thanks to his skills and pace. Although a solid and experienced squad, Burkina Faso was no match for a depleted Ghana.

The Burkinabe, who only needed a draw to progress, were dealt a blow in the second half when Hamadou Tall was dismissed for an elbow on Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana follow Ivory Coast through to the last eight from the three-team Group B and will face World Cup bound Algeria in the quarter finals of the 2010 African Cup of Nations.


Burkina Faso
Terrorism in Africa: Best way forward is economic development

CAN 2010: Ivory Coast - Burkina Faso game, a strong warning to Ghana

West Africa: A common visa for UEMOA states

All articles related to Burkina Faso

dossier : CAN 2010
Ups and Downs of the 2010 African Cup of Nations

CAN 2010: Ghana wiggles to the final

The start of African football coach revolution?

CAN 2010: Egypt make it three out of three

CAN 2010: Nigeria join Egypt in final 8

CAN 2010: Mali seeks sanctioning of Angola and Algeria

CAN 2010: Egypt reach last eight

Discover the full dossier

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion


 


Sports
European Champions league: Africans players performance on day 2

Ghana Black Stars coach assures fans ahead of match with Lesotho

John Obi Michael receives racist insults on his twitter account

All articles related to Sports

search
 

newsletter

 
 
About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© 2020 - Afrik-news.com