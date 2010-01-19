|
CAN 2010: Young Black Stars shine against Burkina Faso
A 1-0 victory is enough for Ghana
Ghana needed a win to book their ticket for the quarter finals of the 2010 African Cup of Nations. The goal was reached thanks to an Andre Ayew header. 1-0, the bare minimum but who’s looking?
Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac must have had quite the headache when thinking about what squad to fill against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.
With Appiah, Mensah, Muntari or Paintsil out due to a troublesome attitude or injury, the last blow was given by captain Michael Essien. The Chelsea midfielder was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after suffering a knee injury in training on Sunday.
More than ever, the Serbian coach of the Black Stars had to count on his youth, recently crowned U20 World Champions.
The likes of Marseille’s Andre Ayew were up for the challenge and it was a header from the French based striker that was to send Ghana through.
Legend Abedi Pelé’s son was going to make a name for himself in this game, thanks to his skills and pace. Although a solid and experienced squad, Burkina Faso was no match for a depleted Ghana.
The Burkinabe, who only needed a draw to progress, were dealt a blow in the second half when Hamadou Tall was dismissed for an elbow on Asamoah Gyan.
Ghana follow Ivory Coast through to the last eight from the three-team Group B and will face World Cup bound Algeria in the quarter finals of the 2010 African Cup of Nations.
