CAN 2010: Egypt make it three out of three
Wednesday 20 January 2010 / by Nicholas Mc Anally
 Dossier : CAN 2010
A 2-0 victory for Egypt over Benin makes them the only team to win all games.

Egypt showed blinks of a champion in the making as they beat Benin in their final group game (2-0).

Having already qualified for the next round, Hassan Shehata fielded a B team for Egypt’s final match of the group phase.

But the Pharaohs subs showed their motivation within 7 minutes as Ahmed Al Muhammadi netted a cross, not unlike Ronaldinho’s lob on England’s David Seaman in the 2002 World Cup.

Emad Moteab made it 2-0 after 24 minutes - the linesman ruling the ball over the line despite goalkeeper Yoann Djidonou’s best efforts to clear.

A string of fine saves from Djidonou in the second half saved Benin from a harsher defeat.

It took an impressive Egypt take a convincing 100% record into the next round after easily beating Benin.

The Pharaohs better their own record with a fiftieth undefeated game in the African Cup of Nations since 2004. 3 games, 3 wins, 7 goals for, 1 against. The sign of a champion in the making.


