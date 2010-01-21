Monday 20 April 2020    
U.S. Welcomes Normalization of Chad-Sudan Relations
Thursday 21 January 2010
The United States congratulates the Governments of Chad and Sudan on the signing of the January 15 agreements in N’Djamena to normalize relations. The two countries have agreed to prevent armed groups from using the territory of either state against the interests of the other and to establish mechanisms to monitor their common border.

We believe that the normalization of Chad-Sudan relations provides an important opportunity to advance ongoing international efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the situation in Darfur, and we call on the Governments of Chad and Sudan to contribute actively and appropriately to these peace efforts. This agreement will also enhance regional stability and promote economic growth.

The United States stands ready to support implementation of these agreements, at the request of the signatories. The United States remains committed to a political settlement in Darfur and will continue to work closely with our partners to secure a sustainable and just peace.

Mark C. Toner
Acting Deputy Department Spokesman, Bureau of Public Affairs

Source: US Department of State


